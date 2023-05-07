Formula 1: Max Verstappen easily wins Miami Grand Prix after starting ninth

Red Bull's Max Verstappen works his way around the curcuit during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Starting ninth didn’t stop Max Verstappen from winning the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen easily beat Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez to win the second edition of the race on Sunday. Verstappen was the 20th of 20 drivers to pit after he started the race on hard compound tires but easily passed Perez for the lead on lap 48 of the 57-lap race.

Perez tried his best to block Verstappen from taking the lead, but Verstappen drove in deeper into Turn 1 with 10 laps to go and Perez backed off knowing that Verstappen had much more grip and would have many more opportunities to make the winning pass.

Verstappen made his pit stop from the lead after he drove up to third in less than 14 laps and was in second place a lap later. Perez started on pole and relinquished the lead to Verstappen less than halfway through when he pitted for a fresh set of hard tires after starting on the mediums.

With fresher and softer tires at the end of the race, Verstappen breezed past Perez and cruised to the win.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished third for his fourth third-place finish in five races to start 2023 while Mercedes’ George Russell was fourth ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

The top seven cars all started on the medium compound tires and had to pit before drivers like Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon. They all started on the hard compound tires. The tire strategy was about the only thing that jumbled the field over the course of the race as no drivers spun or crashed and there were no caution flags.

Hamilton gained seven spots to finish sixth thanks to his tire strategy. He had an abysmal second part of qualifying on Saturday and started 13th. he failed to make up any spaces straight up in the opening laps of the race but made multiple passes on the medium compound tires over the final 20 laps of the race as the drivers ahead of him had older hard compound tires.

Race results

1. Max Verstappen

2. Sergio Perez

3. Fernando Alonso

4. George Russell

5. Carlos Sainz

6. Lewis Hamilton

7. Charles Leclerc

8. Pierre Gasly

9. Esteban Ocon

10. Kevin Magnussen

11. Yuki Tsunoda

12. Lance Stroll

13. Valtteri Bottas

14. Alex Albon

15. Nico Hulkenberg

16. Zhou Guanyu

17. Lando Norris

18. Nyck De Vries

19. Oscar Piastri

20. Logan Sargeant