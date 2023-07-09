Formula 1 British Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins his sixth consecutive race ahead of Lando Norris

Max Verstappen made easy work of everyone else in Sunday’s British Grand Prix ahead of a surprise second-place finish for McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Verstappen lost the lead off the start to Norris after a slow getaway. But the outright pace of the Red Bull car made it easy for Verstappen to pass Norris and drive away and build a sizable gap before the lone safety car of the race for Kevin Magnussen’s stopped car.

The safety car came before Verstappen and Norris had pitted, so they were able to make a pit stop with everyone else running slower than usual and retain their track position. Lewis Hamilton also benefitted from that strategy and was able to stay ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri after passing Piastri when the McLaren driver made a pit stop before the safety car.

Verstappen then won by more than three seconds in the 15-lap sprint to the finish after the safety car while Norris finished a convincing second over Hamilton. Piastri got the best finish of his career in fourth while Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell finished fifth.