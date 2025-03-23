Former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner announces 14-year-old son's death from unidentified illness

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 31: Brett Gardner waits at the cage during batting practice before the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner's youngest son, Miller, has died at age 14, the Gardner family announced in a statement through the team. Miller was 14, and the Gardners said he was one of "several other family members" who fell ill while on vacation.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the statement from Brett and his wife, Jessica, read. "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

Brett Gardner was drafted by the Yankees in the third round of the 2005 MLB Draft, and played for New York for the entirety of his 14-year career. He was part of the 2009 World Series-winning team and was a 2015 All-Star.