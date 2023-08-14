Former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook reportedly signs 1-year, $8.6 million deal with the New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Dalvin Cook has found his new team

The veteran running back agreed to a one-year, $8.6 million deal with the New York Jets on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, where he rushed for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns with a healthy 4.7 yards per carry average. He made the Pro Bowl in each of the past four years, during which he also rushed for more than 1,000 yards each season.

The decision to join the Jets caps off a summer of speculation for one of the best running backs in the NFL. The Vikings released Cook on June 9 after they failed to find a trade partner, which saved them a more than $14 million cap hit in 2023. Cook was linked to all four AFC East teams prior to this deal, and said weeks after his release that he preferred to play for his hometown Miami Dolphins.

Now, though, Cook will join the Jets and team up with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

