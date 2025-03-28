Former Raiders standout Hunter Renfrow looking to make NFL comeback after meeting with teams

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders takes the field prior to an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

During the 2021 NFL season, only 10 players finished with more than 100 catches. That list is littered with elite players, from Cooper Kupp, to Davante Adams to Stefon Diggs. It also includes Hunter Renfrow, who went unsigned during the 2024 NFL season.

But Renfrow is looking to change that in 2025. The former Las Vegas Raiders standout is aiming to make an NFL comeback, and will meet with at least two teams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Comeback? Former #Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow, who did not play football last year but is still just 29-years-old, is visiting his old team the #Raiders today, per me and @TomPelissero.



The SC-native also visited the #Panthers Wednesday and could do more. He plans to play in 2025. pic.twitter.com/mbQBwJ20gT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2025

Renfrow will reportedly meet with the Raiders on Friday. The 29-year-old reportedly already met with Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

Given his age, it's possible Renfrow still has the talent to play in the NFL. After his impressive 2021 season, in which he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, Renfrow caught just 61 passes over the next two seasons combined. Injuries played a role in his stumbles in 2022, as Renfrow missed five-straight games after being diagnosed with a concussion. He played in all 17 games with the Raiders in 2023, but was squeezed out of the picture after the team brought in receiver Jakobi Meyers during free agency.

Renfrow made a name for himself with nifty, quick-hitting routes. He was typically used as a slot receiver with the Raiders, and could fill a similar role for teams in 2025 as long as he still has something left in the tank.