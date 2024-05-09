Former NBA player Glen Davis sentenced to 40 months in prison for involvement in healthcare fraud scheme

(Boston, MA) Former Celtics, Orlando Magic power forward Glen Davis smiles in the second quarter of the NBA game at the TD Garden Monday, January 23, 2012. Staff Photo by Matt Stone (Boston, MA) Former Celtics, Orlando Magic power forward Glen Davis smiles in the second quarter of the NBA game at the TD Garden Monday, January 23, 2012. Staff Photo by Matt Stone (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Boston Herald vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Former NBA player Glen Davis was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Thursday, plus three years of supervised release, following his Nov. 2023 conviction for involvement in a scheme to defraud the league's healthcare plan.

Davis is one of 20 people, including other former players like Will Bynum, Terrence Williams and Keyon Dooling, who were indicted for filing false reimbursement claims to the NBA's health and welfare benefit plan for medical care and procedures that were never actually performed. Davis and Bynum were convicted by a Manhattan jury last November.

According to a statement by the Southern District of New York when the convictions were made, those involved in the scheme netted over $5 million in illicit profits. Davis submitted $132,000 worth of claims, including $27, 200 worth of dental work in Beverly Hills when authorities were able to prove from cellphone data that he was actually in Las Vegas at the time, according to USA Today.

Davis was convicted of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. He faced up to 20 years in prison.

In addition to his prison sentence, Davis was ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution,. Among the conditions of his supervised released are attending a financial management class and mandatory drug treatment.

Davis played eight seasons in the NBA, averaging eight points and 4.4 rebounds per game with the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers during his career. His best season was 2012-13, when he averaged 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Magic.

A second-round pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of LSU, Davis was a member of the Celtics' 2008 NBA championship team and finished fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2011-12.

In April, Bynum, an eight-year NBA veteran, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was ordered to pay $183,000 in restitution.