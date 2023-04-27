Former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith transfers to defending champion LSU

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Seattle Regional SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 26: Hailey Van Lith #10 of the Louisville Cardinals reacts during the first half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

LSU just got scarier – officially.

It was a shocking development when Hailey Van Lith, the star of Lousiville women’s basketball for three years, entered the transfer portal on April 8.

Thursday, she confirmed the speculation that she would be joining head coach Kim Mulkey and the defending champions with just one word: “eleven.”

Dressed in LSU’s white uniform in front of a giant purple and gold tiger, she didn’t need to caption it with much else.

It appears she will wear the number 11 next season, a change from her longtime No. 10 — which was taken by star Angel Reese.

Van Lith has two years of eligibility remaining on account of the NCAA’s extra COVID year. Coming off of back-to-back All-ACC first-team seasons, she’s poised to fill the opening All-SEC guard Alexis Morris left when she was drafted to the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

The 5-foot-7 guard averaged 19.7 points per game on 41.1 percent shooting last season. She helped Louisville reach the NCAA tournament, where they made it to the Elite 8. Van Lith scored at least 21 points during the first three rounds of the tournament.

Van Lith dropped 27 points during Louisville's season-ending loss to Iowa.

This story will be updated.

