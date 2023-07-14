Former Alabama PG Jahvon Quinerly commits to Memphis

NAMES*** Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) plays against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Former Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly is headed to Memphis.

The graduate transfer and former five-star recruit announced his commitment to play his fifth and final season at Penny Hardaway's program on Thursday, after entering the transfer portal last month.

Quinerly is coming off a senior year with the Crimson Tide in which he posted 8.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game, mostly coming off the bench for a team that went 31-6 and earned the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Alabama was eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen by No. 5 seed San Diego State.

Quinerly spent four years, with one redshirt year, in Tuscaloosa, after a freshman season at Villanova.

His addition gives Memphis a veteran presence in the backcourt, who started mostly as a junior before tearing his ACL in March 2022. He'll be part of a roster overhaul for the Tigers, who have landed eight transfers this offseason, per the Commercial Appeal.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!