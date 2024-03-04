Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson announces his retirement from baseball

Three-time MLB All-Star and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson announced his retirement from baseball on Monday.
The 17-season MLB veteran announced his decision in an interview with in interview on "The mayor's office with Sean Casey."
Three-time MLB All-Star and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson announced his retirement from baseball on Monday.
The 17-season MLB veteran announced his decision in an interview with in interview on "The mayor's office with Sean Casey."
Taking Back Sunday
Win tickets to see AJR!
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
Check out the photos!
Help 97X #breakthestigma around mental health.
Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!