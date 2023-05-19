Former 49ers FB Bruce Miller reported to Capitol Police after allegedly threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell

49ERS VS CHARGERS San Francisco 49ers' Bruce Miller (49) on the sidelines during their game against the San Diego Chargers in the fourth quarter of their preseason NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group) (Photo by Nhat V. Meyer/MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)

Former San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller was reported to Capitol Police this week after he allegedly threatened California congressman Eric Swalwell on Twitter.

Swalwell, a democrat representing California’s 14th congressional district in the Bay Area, shared a direct message he said he received from Miller on Wednesday in which Miller threatened him.

Swalwell wasn’t aware of who Miller was, but was shocked by how many followers he had on Twitter.

Warning, this image contains language that is NSFW.

Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers? pic.twitter.com/M2E2x9l3dR — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 17, 2023

Swalwell then reported the threat to Capitol Police.

"My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution … apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller," Swalwell said in a statement, via NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai . "Threats of political violence are unacceptable."

Miller appeared to confirm that the message was from him on Thursday, and insisted that he was just “trolling” and playing a “harmless game of ‘would you rather.’”

Swalwell said Thursday that the 49ers reached out to him about the threat.

"As a lifelong member of The Faithful, I appreciate them sharing their concern," Swalwell wrote .

Miller, 35, was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons there, and was part of the team that reached the Super Bowl in 2013. Miller was released from the team before the 2016 season after he was arrested following an incident in San Francisco. He was charged with seven felonies after police said he attacked a man and his 70-year-old father after trying to enter their hotel room. That incident came about a year after he was arrested for allegedly shoving his ex-fiancee and destroying her cell phone.

Miller tried to return to the league in 2020, but played in just eight games before he was suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He hasn’t played since.