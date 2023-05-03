Former 3-time U.S. Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dead at the age of 32

ATHLETICS-OLY-2016-RIO-PODIUM Silver medallist USA's Tori Bowie poses on the podium for women's 100m Final at the athletics during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 14, 2016. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

Tori Bowie, a three-time United States Olympic gold medalist and world champion sprinter, died at the age of 32, her management company announced Wednesday. Bowie's agent, Kimberley Holland, told CNN that Bowie was found dead in her home in Florida. The cause of her death is not yet known.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," Icon Management wrote in a Twitter post. "Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Bowie was born and grew up in Sand Hill, Mississippi, and won two state high school championships in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the long jump, and three state titles in the 4×100 relay.

She wracked up a lot of accolades in a very short time during her 20s as well, beginning with two NCAA long jump championships during her time at Southern Mississippi in outdoor and indoor track in 2021. Bowie won all three of her Olympic medals in 2016 at the Rio Games after she took silver in the 100-meter dash, bronze in the 200-meter dash and gold as the anchor for the 4x100 relay alongside Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner.

Bowie also won the 100-meter dash and 4x100 relay at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London. Two years earlier, she won bronze in the 100-meter dash at the 2015 championships in Beijing. She finished fourth in long jump at the 2019 World Championships in Qatar.

Other entities and athletes in the sport offered their condolences for the loss of a U.S. Olympian.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!