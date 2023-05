FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-REIMS Reims' English forward Folarin Balogun celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between AS Monaco and Stade de Reims at the Louis II Stadium (Stade Louis II) in the Principality of Monaco on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. men's national team has won a recruitment battle with England for coveted multi-national striker Folarin Balogun, whose official request to switch his affiliation from England to the U.S. was approved by FIFA on Tuesday.

Balogun, 21, will be immediately eligible to represent the USMNT, and could play for the country of his birth as soon as next month, in either the Nations League semifinals or Gold Cup.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.