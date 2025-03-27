Flyers fire John Tortorella after he said he was 'not really interested in learning how to coach' a rebuilding team

Philadelphia Flyers v Winnipeg Jets WINNIPEG, CANADA - MARCH 01: Head coach John Tortorella of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on from the bench during third period action against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on March 01, 2025 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images) (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers reached the final straw with head coach John Tortorella. The long-time NHL coach was fired Thursday, just hours after saying he was "not really interested in learning how to coach in this type of season."

The team announced the news Thursday, though made no mention of Tortorella's comments in the press release.

Associate coach Brad Shaw will take over as the team's interim head coach moving forward.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!