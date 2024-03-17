Florida's Micah Handlogten stretchered out of SEC Championship after horrific leg injury

NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship-Auburn vs Florida Mar 17, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Trainers attended to Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) after an apparent injury in the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Micah Handlogten, Florida's 7'1 center, sustained a serious leg injury during the SEC Championship game against Auburn.

The injury happened during the first half, when Handlogten took a hard fall. Reports indicate it's an issue with his shin or ankle.

Video of the injury has yet to surface on social media, but the response from players and the crowd tell you everything you need to know. The arena was almost silent after Handlogten went down, with Florida players — some in tears — huddling together while the trainers worked on their teammate's leg.

An air cast was applied to Handlogten's leg and he was loaded onto a stretcher. As he was taken off the court, the crowd erupted into a standing ovation and each of his teammates went to console him.

Standing ovation for Florida's Micah Handlogten as he is taken off the court on a stretcher.



Handlogten’s Gator teammates coming over to console him. pic.twitter.com/ddHCgy2zED — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) March 17, 2024

According to CBS Sports' Jacob Rudner, Handlogten is being taken to the hospital for "an apparent broken leg."