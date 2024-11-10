Florida State coach Mike Norvell fires both coordinators after blowout loss to No. 10 Notre Dame

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina) (Michael Caterina/AP)

Florida State is making significant changes to its coaching staff as a disastrous 2024 season mercifully nears its conclusion.

Coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday that offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans had been fired. Their dismissals come a day after the Seminoles dropped to 1-9 with a 52-3 loss at No. 10 Notre Dame.