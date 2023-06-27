Flip the script series: Who's this year's Jamaal Williams (Best backup RB in fantasy)

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

How many of you had Jamaal Williams finishing as a top ten running back in fantasy in 2022? Didn't think so.

Continuing our 'Flip the script' series, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to identify this year's Jamaal Williams: A backup running back in real life that becomes an elite fantasy play in 2023.

The two begin with an obvious conversation around David Montgomery taking over Williams' role in Detroit and what we can expect from Williams in New Orleans. Harmon then reveals one of his favorite underrated running backs that just joined Sean Payton in Denver.

The two also attempt to make sense of Seattle, Philadelphia and Kansas City's backfields and what could be the best fantasy plays this season. Unlike the past few podcasts in this series, Harmon and Del Don end up far apart with their top pick for this year's title as 'this year's Jamaal Williams.' Producer Collin comes in the end to break the tie and announce the winner.

2:21 - Flip the script: Who is this year's Jamaal Williams?

6:28 - Candidate: David Montgomery

10:44 - Who's better: Jamaal Williams or David Montgomery?

13:41 - Candidate: Semajae Perine

19:00 - Candidate: Jamaal Williams (again)

20:27 - Candidate: Zach Charbonnet

23:15 - Candidate: Tyler Alligeier

27:03 - Candidate: Jaylen Warren

30:43 - Candidate: Kenneth Gainwell

34:35 - Candidate: Rashaad Penny

39:03 - Candidate: Gus Edwards

41:28 - Candidate: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

43:40 - Dalton's secret list of candidates

46:50 - The finalists

48:03 - The pick

