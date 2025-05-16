Flagg pulling an ELI? 'Playoff Jimmy' a MYTH? + Game 7 preview! | The Kevin O'Connor Show

By Kevin O&#39;Connor,Tom Haberstroh, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

KOC is joined by Tom Haberstroh on this INSANE edition of The Kevin O'Connor Show. The guys both think it's well within the realm of possibilities that COOPER FLAGG could pull an Eli Manning, and demand his way to the Boston Celtics. Kevin has sources that told him Flagg met with the Celtics at the Draft Combine in Chicago! Plus KOC absolutely destroys "Playoff Jimmy" Butler, and explains why Golden State is in trouble for years to come. And of course, the guys preview Sunday's Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, plus Tom and Kevin on why the Boston Celtics are still VERY MUCH ALIVE vs the New York Knicks.

(0:53) Nuggets force Game 7 vs. Thunder

(14:26) Wolves advance to Western Conference Finals

(20:05) Is ‘Playoff Jimmy’ a myth?

(28:34) What’s next for the Warriors?

(36:46) Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 preview

(42:15) Boston interviews Cooper Flagg at NBA Draft Combine

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

