Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: Offers To Send Before the Break

By Corey Abbott, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

The NHL is about to pause for a few days for the All-Star game, but there's still time to send some trade offers before the break. In this week's edition, we look at a couple of centers to target in trades as well as a red-hot blueliner. We will also look at a trio of defensemen to deal away for more reliable help elsewhere.

TRADE FOR

John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs (96% rostered)

In his past 11 outings, Tavares has one goal, one assist and a whopping 34 shots on net. Tavares had been cruising toward another near-point-per-game season, racking up 12 goals and 34 points through his first 37 outings. However, his recent slump has him on pace for 0.74 points per game, which would be his lowest in six campaigns since signing with the Maple Leafs. The recent offensive struggles of Tavares could make him an intriguing option as a buy-low candidate.

Still, there is reason to believe that the Toronto captain will be better once he returns to action from the All-Star break. Tavares currently is currently shooting a career-worst 7.5% despite registering a personal best of 3.70 shots per game. According to MoneyPuck, he ranks second in the league in expected goals per 60 minutes and third overall in rebounds created. With a little more puck luck, Tavares could be in store for a productive finish to the 2023-24 campaign. He ended his 10-game goalless drought, which included a nine-game stretch without a point, in Saturday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg. Getting that monkey off his back before getting some time off should prove to be beneficial.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Tavares for Tyler Seguin

Charlie Coyle, C, Boston Bruins (60% rostered)

In what is shaping up to be a breakout season for the 31-year-old center, Coyle has compiled 18 goals and 42 points through 49 games. He should be able to comfortably surpass his previous single-season bests of 21 goals (2015-16) and 56 points (2016-17). Coyle deserves to be rostered in more leagues, so he's worth picking up if he's available or trying to land in a trade. He was scorching hot prior to the break, so acquiring him at a discount likely won't be possible, but he could be worth the investment.

Coyle was held off the scoresheet just one time in 17 appearances before the All-Star break. He racked up eight goals, 21 points and 39 shots on net during that period. Coyle tallied three power-play points (two goals, one assist) and one shorthanded helper in that time.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Coyle and Tyler Toffoli for William Karlsson and Logan Thompson

Thomas Harley, D, Stars (49% rostered)

Harley became a popular waiver addition when Miro Heiskanen was sidelined for 10 games due to a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old Harley doesn't hold a spot on the top power-play unit anymore, but he's carried over the momentum he built during Heiskanen's absence.

Harley has provided six goals, 19 points, 48 shots on target, 17 hits and 32 blocked shots across his past 22 contests. He went into the All-Star break with three goals and three assists over a three-game multi-point streak. Harley has cracked the top-20 scorers among blueliners thanks to his newfound offensive consistency, and his 24 even-strength points rank him just outside the top 10 among defensemen. He has been skating on the top defensive pairing alongside Heiskanen and stands a good chance of remaining fantasy relevant for the remainder of the campaign.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Harley for Jamie Drysdale

TRADE AWAY

Filip Hronek, D, Vancouver Canucks (87% rostered)

Hronek accumulated 27 points, including 25 assists, in 29 games to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He was among the top-producing defenders in the league before coming back down to earth over the past month and a half. Hronek should be shopped around before he loses any more fantasy value.

Hronek has picked up just one goal and eight assists across his last 20 appearances. He has been held off the scoresheet 14 times during that stretch, including a seven-game pointless slump heading into the All-Star break. Hronek should be able to get back on track, but it will be difficult for him to return to the torrid scoring pace he displayed earlier in the season.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Hronek for Alex Tuch

Gustav Forsling, D, Florida Panthers (73% rostered)

Forsling managed to bounce back from a shaky start, but his points have come in bunches in 2023-24. He has registered two goals and two assists in his past five outings despite failing to contribute a point in two straight games before the break. That could present fantasy managers with an opportunity to sell high on the 27-year-old rearguard.

Forsling has only seven goals and 21 points through 48 games after supplying a career-high 41 points last campaign. He also recorded personal bests in goals (13), blocked shots (106) and shots on goal (209) during the 2022-23 campaign. However, Forsling is on pace to fall short of those totals. Forsling is still a useful fantasy defender despite not living up to his draft stock, so getting something of value back is an attainable goal.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Forsling and Trevor Moore for Evander Kane and Radko Gudas

Neal Pionk, D, Winnipeg Jets (51% rostered)

Pionk garnered plenty of fantasy attention from Dec. 16-Jan. 1, when he generated two goals and seven points in 10 games. However, he has cooled off considerably since then while providing only one goal and one assist in his last nine outings. Pionk still holds value as a multi-category defender, so it's worth exploring what you can get for him in a trade.

Pionk has been a good source of hits (110) this season, but his offensive production has been inconsistent at best. He is on track to finish just ahead of the 30-point plateau for a fourth consecutive campaign. If you can get by without his physicality, Pionk could be packaged in a trade to upgrade your roster.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Pionk for Jamie Drysdale