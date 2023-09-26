Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: QBs

Los Angeles Chargers v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws the ball before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 28-24. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Do you know who the current No. 1 top-scoring fantasy quarterback is after Week 3? As we all expected, it's Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins!

Cousins has scored 72.70 points thus far, .34 points above Justin Herbert, whom we all expected to be among the top scorers at the position. Cousins, not so much. Yet, here he is, leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns (it helps that his two top targets, Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, are two of the best players at their position).

Will Cousins continue his excellent start?

Check out where Cousins lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 4:

