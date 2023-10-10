Fantasy Football Week 6 Kicker Rankings

New York Jets v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 08: Greg Zuerlein #9 of the New York Jets kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

A whopping 11 kickers scored 10+ fantasy football points in Week 5. At this point, I'm wishing I could start a kicker in my flex spot!

Those big outings for led by New York Jets kicker, Greg Zuerlein. Greg the Leg dropped 18 points as the Jets rode Breece Hall en route to a 31-21 victory over the Broncos. It was Zuerlein's first double-digit outing since Week 1.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 6? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 6 fantasy kicker leaderboard?