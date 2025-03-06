Fantasy Football Matchmaking: Ideal landing spots for free agents, one trade candidate and incoming rookies

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 22: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after scoring a passing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

As NFL scouting combines go, the 2025 version was relatively tame. Event records went unchallenged. No one sniffed Xavier Worthy’s legendary 40 time (4.21). The best passers didn’t throw, the best running backs didn’t run and the best receivers didn’t catch.

We did learn that South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is basically a cartoon superhero walking among us, but his performance isn't going to impact your fantasy draft plans.

In fact, the biggest news that dropped during the combine was a trade involving 29-year-old receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., who's headed to Washington to join Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and a ready-to-win Commanders squad. Samuel can't be viewed as a sure thing at this stage, not coming off a season derailed by injury and illness. Let's recall that he actually has only one elite full year to his credit — he produced nearly 30% of his total career receiving yardage back in 2021.

Still, we know that when healthy, Samuel is as versatile an offensive weapon as currently exists in the NFL and, stylistically, he seems like a natural fit for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. He’s an exceptional yards-after-catch receiver paired with a quarterback who routinely delivers laser-guided YAC opportunities. Washington had a screaming need for receiving help and Deebo, at his best, is a highlight machine.

Good trade, Commanders.

The Samuel deal satisfied at least one of the NFL’s glaring fantasy issues, but various other problems remain unaddressed. The mission today — with the pre-draft combine now behind us and free agency opening next week — is to do a little transactional wishcasting. We’re matching available talent with some of the most urgent (and fantasy relevant) roster needs across the league.

And no, we are not finished with the Commanders just yet …

Omarion Hampton to Washington

Look, there's a lotta great stuff in the most recent Nate Tice-Charles McDonald mock, but the idea of Hampton sharing a backfield with Daniels is truly special. Washington ranked third in the league in rushing last season, but that was mostly about the quarterback and only minimally about the team's featured runner. Brian Robinson Jr. delivered 799 rushing yards at 4.3 YPC, which was … well, fine. Not exceptional. Unthreatening.

A franchise that shares a division with the Philadelphia Eagles needs to litter the field with playmakers. Hampton is a bruiser with speed, athleticism, receiving skills and breakaway ability coming off a sensational collegiate career. Let’s get him to Washington.

DK Metcalf to the Packers

This perfectly sensible deal was already in the discussion phase before news broke regarding Metcalf's trade request. As presently constituted, Green Bay's receiving room is fantastically deep, but it lacks a dominant, unguardable X. Metcalf is still only 27, a freakish size/speed combo athlete in his absolute prime. There's no question his arrival would raise the statistical ceiling for Jordan Love. Metcalf seems perfectly paired with Jayden Reed, too.

DK is the most interesting name on the market at his position at the moment, so he's going to be of great interest to pretty much every team. He won't come cheap but, hey, it's an arms race in the NFC North right now.

Davante Adams to the Chargers

We need this man to find his way to a competent quarterback and a serious team, staffed by grown-ups. Adams is obviously on the downslope, but he managed to catch 85 passes and clear 1,000 yards last season despite unfortunate surroundings. He would simply be a massive upgrade in L.A. We don’t need to see another double-digit target game for Quentin Johnston again until, say, 2027.

Adams returning to Green Bay would of course also be an acceptable fantasy situation. The priority is to relocate him to a healthy offensive environment.

Tyler Warren to the Broncos

Denver offers an ascending offense led by a talented, young dual-threat QB, choreographed by a creative and accomplished head coach. Like Washington, this is a team that needs to address multiple offensive skill spots — fantasy managers are gonna be very interested in whichever running back lands with the Broncos.

Sean Payton has also repeatedly discussed his desire to add a joker to his offense, which of course is a flexible term for a multi-purpose weapon. With Deebo off the board, Warren might be the most interesting available option. He's basically like an upgraded T-1000 terminator version of Hill. Last year at Penn State, Warren caught eight touchdowns, ran for four and threw another. He's a 6-foot-6 converted QB with legitimate do-it-all ability. We deserve to see a playmaker like this used for Payton's sinister purposes.

Chris Godwin to the Texans

Let's please never forget that Godwin was challenging for overall WR1 status in fantasy through seven games last year prior to his season-ending ankle injury. He was awesome. Godwin was also making noise about a potential postseason return if the Bucs had made a deep playoff run, which seems like a positive sign regarding his recovery. Every receiver-needy team should have an interest in the 29-year-old vet. He's a fit for literally any franchise.

Green Bay? Carolina? New England? Kansas City? Los Angeles (both teams)? Houston? Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes and oh, heck yeah.

We need to find 130 targets for Godwin; let’s roll. Houston will be without Tank Dell in 2025 as he faces multiple surgeries and a long recovery, plus Stefon Diggs is heading into free agency. Godwin and Nico Collins would be an unsolvable problem for opposing defenses. Make it happen, Texans.

Ashton Jeanty to the Cowboys Bears

Yeah, sure, the consensus No. 1 back in this year’s draft class has been consistently mocked to Dallas. The betting markets have been expecting it to happen. It feels right — it’s the pick the Cowboys certainly would have made at any other point in NFL history. It’s the pick they are likely to make in April if it’s available to them.

Also, we should note that Chicago entered the offseason with a desperate five-alarm need to upgrade its offensive line. Despite the recent acquisitions of both Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, we can’t rule out another anchor for the O-line with the draft’s 10th-overall pick. A first-round running back is truly a luxury selection. The Bears arguably have more urgent foundational issues to address this offseason.

But if we're simply selecting the ideal landing spot for a rare rushing talent like Jeanty … well, c'mon. We gotta pair him with Ben Johnson over some lesser Schottenheimer. Not close.

If this one actually happens, I'm afraid this fantasy analyst — a lifelong Bears fan — will become even more insufferable than usual. Previously unimagined levels of meat-headed insufferableness will be explored. You have been warned.