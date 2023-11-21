Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings

NFL: NOV 20 Eagles at Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 20: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) rolls out in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two of the best running quarterbacks for fantasy (and reality) will square off in a much-anticipated matchup in Week 12 — just check out their rushing numbers from the QB position below:

Yes, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will face Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 12. Could this be a precursor to a future Super Bowl?

Fantasy managers will definitely be counting on these two stars to put up the fantasy numbers in Week 12.

Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 12 matchups in mind. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

Best of luck in your Week 12 matchups!