Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 15: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

After spending much of the offseason believing that the tight end position was as deep as ever, the first two weeks of the season have been filled with disappointments.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce? After being drafted as the TE2 off the board in most Yahoo fantasy football leagues this offseason, he's sorely disappointed through the first two weeks. He's got just four receptions for 39 receiving yards through two games after having had fewer than 44 receiving yards in just four of his 19 games played last year.

In fact, only one of the top-five tight ends off the board in drafts — George Kittle (ADP of 55.1) — is currently top-five in scoring through the first two weeks. Is this the week our #EliteTightEnds bounce back?

Our experts of Yahoo Fantasy are here with their predictions, helping you to make your start/sit decisions with their Week 3 tight end rankings (half-PPR).

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 3?