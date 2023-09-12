Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs for Week 2

San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey went anywhere from first overall to third in August fantasy drafts. His performance in Week 1 reminded us all why he's a perennial top-three pick.

[Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

McCaffrey sliced and diced the Steelers defense on the ground, rushing 22 times for a whopping 152 yards and a touchdown. He also added three catches for 17 yards, but that was just seasoning for the hearty meal.

It equated to 24.40 points, the second-highest fantasy output among RBs in Week 1.

It's why CMC returns to the top of our RB rankings for Week 2 — check out the full list:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 2 fantasy RB leaderboard?

