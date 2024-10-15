Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping to make room for Week 7 waiver wire pickups

NFL: OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 06: Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) walks off the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fantasy managers will spend the next 24 hours working the waiver wire, but that's obviously just part of the process. In most instances, you also have to make a corresponding drop. And we'd like to help you make those difficult cuts.

Most fantasy advice will never be one size fits all, and that's especially true for a cut list. You need to apply this to your situation and the context of your league. A nifty stash in one league could be a see-you-later player in a different room. And remember, if you never make a regretful cut during the season, you're probably playing far too conservatively.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens (59% rostered)

I have a few fantasy shares of Likely, and I'm not eager to give them up. But we have to accept that he's merely a contingency-value stash at tight end these days, not someone you can play. He has just nine catches since the blowup season opener. Unless Mark Andrews gets hurt, Likely can't be trusted in lineups. And in the teeth of bye season, that might make him a drop now.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers (47% rostered)

You used good process when you added Wicks, but he didn't come through in his last two opportunities, and now the receiving room is healing up. The Packers also have two talented backs and a tight end of note. Wicks is also dealing with a shoulder injury, giving him week-to-week status. In most formats, it's not worth the wait.

Trey Sermon, RB, Colts (48% rostered)

Jonathan Taylor probably isn't long off, even if he can't play in Week 7. But Sermon has a more immediate issue — Tyler Goodson is clearly outplaying him. Surely this isn't lost on the Indianapolis coaching staff.

Antonio Gibson, RB, Patriots (49% rostered)

He flopped in his starting opportunity last week (13 carries, 19 yards) and the Patriots will go back to Rhamondre Stevenson when healthy, no matter how much he fumbles. And some of New England's rushing production will also be distributed to athletic and resourceful rookie QB Drake Maye.

Jerome Ford, RB, Browns (73% rostered)

He's dealing with a balky hamstring, the offense is shipwrecked by poor blocking and QB play, and Nick Chubb might return this week. Ford was a fantasy dud most of the year, and while much of it wasn't his fault, he has a capped ceiling.

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants (21% rostered)

He made sense as a Week 6 sleeper, even though his home/road splits are starting to become too large to ignore (Jones, for some reason, plays poorly in New Jersey). It's a home date against Philly this week, and then a trip to Pittsburgh. Even with Malik Nabers expected back, we hope you have a better QB option to navigate the bye weeks.