Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

Houston Texans v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets in action against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

A lot of Garrett Wilson fantasy football managers were worried about the Davante Adams addition. Not only was the Jets offense sputtering and Aaron Rodgers looked like a shell of his former MVP self, but now the young receiver would have to compete for targets. That's not what any of us wanted when we selected Wilson, on average, at the 1-2 turn of drafts.

Well, if Week 9 was any indication, things are going to be just fine.

Both Adams and Wilson had big days in Week 9, but Wilson stood out as the second highest-scoring wideout (full-PPR), a 30-point outburst field by multiple excellent catches, including what may be the catch of the year.

The Jets schedule eases up moving forward, and it's highly unlikely the team believes they're out of the playoff race. Expect Rodgers to continue peppering his top two targets.

Check out where Wilson lands in our full-PPR WR rankings for Week 10:

