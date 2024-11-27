Fantasy Football Week 13: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after a run against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 13 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 13 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

PPR rankings

🧐 Week 13 Strategy

Turkey Day analysis 🦃 NFL players and their Thanksgiving side dish comps

Fantasy Football Storylines to Watch on Thanksgiving: Dallas Cowboys' RB Rico Dowdle should feast (hopefully)

Week 13 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options

Panic Meter: Hope is fading for Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Fact or Fluke: Is Jaylen ... Waddle-ing to WR1 in Miami?

Week 13 Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming soon 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 13 Conviction Picks

Bust candidates: Players who could disappoint

Week 13 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 13

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 13 preview, lineup advice

Panic Meter: Malik Nabers, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel Sr. and more

Week 12 recap: Barkley's MVP debate, Cowboys stun Commanders and 49ers are toast

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch