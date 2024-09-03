Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 28: Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions warms up before kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

We enter the 2024 NFL season with a new approach at the tight end position. Gone are the days where one tight end (Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, etc.) dominated the entire fantasy football landscape. No, we're in a new generation at the tight end position — one filled with opportunity as the league finally fully embraces the potential of the receiving tight end.

Sure, Kelce is still in the mix among the top options, but as he prepares to turn 35 in October, fantasy managers have plenty of others offering upside. Consider second-year tight end Sam LaPorta, for instance, coming off an 86-889-10 campaign that earned him the coveted title of TE1 on the season.

With options as plentiful as ever, our analysts know you may need some help sifting through the noise. Here are our team's Week 1 tight end rankings for the 2024 season:

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 1?

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!