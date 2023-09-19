Fantasy Football Rankings: Who do you start at the flex in Week 3?

Rams vs 49ers in Inglewood, CA. LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17, 2023: Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs through the end zone dance after scoring against the 49ers in the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

It pays to draft (or add) a high-value backup running back. Some have so much standalone value they become viable flex starts. Others gain immense value when the running back ahead of them suffers an injury (looking at you, Jerome Ford). And some just end up supplanting the incumbent starter ahead of them. Such is the case of Kyren Williams.

Williams was being drafted as nothing more than a backup, insurance for Cam Akers.

Fast-forward two weeks of the season and Williams has gone beyond just an every-week flex option — he's a no-doubt starter.

Whether you've lucked into a starter or need help setting your lineup, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you for Week 3. Check them out below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 3 fantasy flex leaderboard? Who will you start in this important lineup spot?