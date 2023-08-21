Fantasy Football: What we learned from NFL preseason Week 2

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 18: Jalin Hyatt #84 of the New York Giants jogs during the first half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

By Jennifer Eakins, 4for4

Special to Yahoo Sports

Are we done with the preseason yet? Getting through a whole game at this juncture isn’t the easiest of tasks, as most of the fantasy-relevant guys are barely on the field, but at least we saw more than in Week 1. As fantasy managers, we do need some clarity before the bulk of drafting starts, so that's where I come in. Here's a position-by-position look at how Week 2 went down, so you can plan and adjust accordingly for the onslaught of upcoming drafts.

Quarterbacks

Desmond Ridder likes to share: With so many question marks surrounding Ridder and his young arsenal, it was nice to see him lead an impressive (yet penalty-filled) drive in his preseason debut. The sophomore QB completed 7-of-9 passes for 80 yards along with a 7-yard run, which included two balls to Drake London for 33 yards, one toss to rookie Bijan Robinson for six and a one-handed 9-yard grab from TE Kyle Pitts.

Maybe we should lighten up about Jimmy Garoppolo: In one series as the starter, Jimmy Garoppolo led an efficient 68-yard touchdown drive lasting nine minutes. He was 4-for-4 for 39 yards, throwing to four different receivers. It was his first action since December 4, and he appeared healthy and comfortable with the scheme. Right now, Garoppolo is leaving draft boards as the fantasy QB17 in the 12th round on Yahoo (higher than you'll find elsewhere). His 119.1 ADP is an area where several QBs are taken.

Brock Purdy and his elbow are back: In his first appearance since tearing the UCL in his right elbow in January, Purdy went 4-of-5 for 65 yards with mostly short passes, scrambled for eight yards, and even took his first sack. He looked solid and well on his way to starting the season opener on September 10.

Tua Tagovailoa had some rust to shake off: The Miami QB threw a pick on his first in-game play after suffering a concussion on Christmas Day. He quickly bounced back to lead a 14-play, 93-yard drive ending with a two-yard score by Raheem Mostert. Tagovailoa even took his first hit and likely used his recent jiu-jitsu training to fall properly, which was a relief for many.

Running Backs

Rookie Bijan Robinson appears as advertised: He was limited to just one series, but Robinson made guys miss and showed elite quickness on his four carries which gained 20 yards. You'll have to pay for the 21-year-old if you want to roster him though, as Robinson is currently the RB4 an ADP of 9.8 on Yahoo.

We saw Denver RB Javonte Williams for the first time since Week 4 of 2022: Recovering from multiple ligament tears, Williams has been bubble-wrapped thus far this summer until Saturday. In limited action, the 23-year-old carried the ball three times for 12 yards, with an additional four catches for 18 yards over two drives.

Tennessee RB Tyjae Spears showed he's NFL-ready: The rookie was quick and elusive as he hurdled a defender and took the ball 33 yards to the house. Spears ended the night with 57 yards on seven carries while teammate Julius Chestnut also had himself a game, rushing for 98 yards on 13 attempts.

Tank Bigsby keeps rolling on: The Jags' rookie RB ran for 70 yards on 13 carries in the first half against the Lions and now has 122 yards on 22 carries in six preseason quarters. Currently the RB60 on Yahoo, Bigsby makes for a really nice late-round draft pick with plenty of upside.

It looks like Kendre Miller's knee is alright: After a scare in last week's game for the rookie with what was diagnosed as a sprain, Miller was back on the field Sunday. The 21-year-old carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards, which included a 7-yard score.

Wide Receivers

Rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba showcased his talent early: Smith-Njigba caught three balls for 58 yards, which included a nice over-the-shoulder haul for a 48-yard gain that set up a short touchdown. He's likely third in the target pecking order in a run-heavy offense, so it may take him some time for true fantasy relevancy, but as the current WR38, Smith-Njigba makes for quality depth as a WR3/4.

New year, the same WR murk in Kansas City: It's great if you're a Chiefs fan, but not so much for fantasy football purposes. Five of Kansas City's top six WRs caught passes before the starters were pulled on Saturday night, with rookie Rashee Rice catching eight balls for 96 yards as the leading receiver.

What a turnaround for Jalin Hyatt: No one's ADP slid more this summer than the Giants' rookie WR, as he was running with the third team in early OTAs, looking like an afterthought in the New York offense. Over the last several weeks, Hyatt has been turning heads and subsequently moving back up draft boards (currently 126.7 on Yahoo). The 21-year-old added fuel to the fire with a 33-yard touchdown on Friday night.

Tight Ends

Add more rows of seats to the Darren Waller hype bus: We've figured Waller could be the target leader in New York this season and so far so good. The TE saw four of nine attempts from Daniel Jones on Friday night, which he nabbed three of for 30 yards. Waller is being drafted as TE7 in the early seventh round of 10-team leagues.

Rookie Dalton Kincaid seized his moment: With Dawson Knox sidelined due to a finger injury, Kincaid took advantage and ended up as one of the only bright spots in what was a rough outing for the Bills. The first-year TE caught three passes for 45 yards and is continuing to impress. Buffalo is expected to implement more two-TE sets in 2023, likely meaning consistent work for Kincaid, who's currently a 13th-round pick on Yahoo.

In-Game Injuries

Miami RB De'Von Achane suffered a shoulder injury, but avoided anything long term and is week-to-week

49er WR Danny Gray also suffered a shoulder injury and is expected to miss regular-season time

Rams QB John Wolford was carted off and taken to the hospital with a neck injury

Jets RB Israel Abanikanda was taken on a cart from the sideline after injuring his right thigh in the fourth quarter on Saturday

A proud alumna of the UGA Grady College of Journalism, Jennifer Eakins has been working in the sports industry for well over a decade. She has had stints with CNN Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and the Colorado Rockies. Her first fantasy football draft took place in 1996 where she selected Ricky Watters with the first overall pick, and she has been a fantasy degenerate ever since.

