Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Kickers

Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon (9) holds the ball for Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan) (Geneva Heffernan/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The 2024 fantasy football season has been a great one for those streaming the kicker position rather than drafting a coveted asset like Justin Tucker (currently averaging as the K13 with 9.3 fantasy points per game). There have been plenty of options to emerge out of the woodwork this year. Take, for instance, Commanders kicker Austin Seibert, who just signed to the team ahead of Week 2 and already tied for the second-most fantasy points through almost half the season.

Or, consider the re-emergence of Wil Lutz, who signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason, reuniting with former HC Sean Payton to help our fantasy football teams to relevance, tied for the second-most field goals (17), currently making 94.4% of attempts and 100% of his extra points. He ranks fifth among kickers in total fantasy points this season.

Find out where Lutz stands in our team's Week 8 kicker rankings:

Who will you start at kicker in Week 8?

