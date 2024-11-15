Fantasy Football: Week 11 predictions to count on

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns catches a 38-yard touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 11.

Russell Wilson offers top-five upside

Just four weeks ago, during the first quarter of Wilson’s first start of the season, many of us were begging for Pittsburgh to pull the plug and reinsert Justin Fields at QB.

As ever, the NFL remains the wildest and least predictable league. Russ is currently undefeated and coming off a signature win in which he tossed three TD passes. He's now up to seven combined touchdowns in his three games, and he's just hit the friendliest stretch of matchups on his schedule. The Steelers have a series of division games lined up, beginning this week against a Baltimore defense that ranks dead-last against the pass, allowing 294.6 yards per game. Wilson is about to give us yet another multi-touchdown performance, likely finishing inside his position's top 10 (and possibly top five). It should be another nice week for George Pickens managers, too. — Andy Behrens

Rookie Bo Nix keeps it rolling

Nix has been the QB7 in fantasy points per game since Week 4, averaging nearly as many fantasy points (20.4) as Josh Allen (20.7) over that six-game span. After attempting seven passes inside the 10-yard line over his first seven games, Nix has 11 over his last three. Nix ranks fourth among all quarterbacks in carries inside the five and expected fantasy points this season, behind only Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson.

The Broncos get a Falcons defense allowing the 10th fewest fantasy points to running backs but the seventh most to quarterbacks. Denver has a big advantage up front (LT Garrett Bolles hasn't given up a single pressure over the last four weeks) against an Atlanta front that just became the first defense in the Super Bowl era to fail to record 10 sacks over its first 10 games.Nix finishes as a top five QB this week. — Dalton Del Don

Cedric Tillman gets the perfect matchup

In the two games prior to Cleveland’s bye week, Cedric Tillman was one of the most utilized players at his position across the league. Tillman garnered 19 targets, 268 air yards (fifth most among receivers) and a pair of end zone targets. You can’t ask for much more. Tillman is a big receiver who can win at X both with some separation, contested catch prowess and a subtle ability to earn yards after the catch. His tape has been as legit as the production.

Coming off the bye, Tillman and the Browns will play a Saints defense that's declined throughout the course of the season. In just the last month, they've allowed the seventh-most yards per target as a pass defense amid both coverage and tackling issues. This is not a stay-away matchup for any of these Browns passing game players, Tillman chief among them. — Matt Harmon

Khalil Shakir ... a perfect Week 11 sleeper

I realize Khalil Shakir is a seam call for fantasy managers most weeks. This is a good spot to dial him up. He hit Kansas City for seven catches and a touchdown in the playoffs last year, and Josh Allen has specifically leaned into Shakir in recent weeks, with 28 connections for 280 yards over the past four games. Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid are both out, and we're not sure about Amari Cooper. Get Shakir into those lineups. — Scott Pianowski

Jauan Jennings makes the most of his new role

In his first game active since Brandon Aiyuk’s injury, Jennings stepped up to a massive role increase with 11 targets, catching seven for 93 yards. He’s transitioning into a new role, specifically taking on the workload of Aiyuk, and this new-look 49ers’ offense should continue for the remainder of the season.

Jennings has an extremely high ceiling, the trust of both Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy and a dream matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this week. The Seahawks have been lit up through the air all season long by any and every receiving corps they've faced. Expect Jennings to capitalize on the matchup and be a strong WR2 with WR1 upside. — Tera Roberts

Ladd McConkey bounces back

McConkey is coming off his worst fantasy day in over a month. The Chargers second round rookie produced just 52 yards on two catches against the Titans in Week 10. This was a difficult matchup for McConkey, as the Titans entered the week allowing the fewest receiving yards per play.

Despite this poor performance, McConkey still leads the Chargers with a 23% target share this season. He's benefitted from the Chargers throwing more since their bye week. Justin Herbert is averaging 262 passing yards per game the past five weeks and leads the NFL averaging 9.3 yards per attempt during this time. Herbert and McConkey get a nice matchup this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati gives up the seventh most EPA per passing play this season. Expect McConkey to bounce back this week and produce his fourth Top 20 finish of the year. — Sal Vetri