Fantasy Baseball Week 10 Preview: How to take advantage of the waiver wire this week

MLB: MAY 21 Diamondbacks at Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 21: Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Connor Joe (2) and second baseman Rodolfo Castro (14) celebrate after scoring runs following a double by shortstop Tucupita Marcano in the fifth inning of an MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 21, 2023 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fantasy managers who work the waiver wire wisely could make major gains with their offensive numbers over the next few days, as there are many players who are primed to produce plenty of crooked numbers. The bad news on the pitching side is that there are few streamers I trust this week, while the good news is that most of the best streamers remain available in more than 65% of leagues.

Matchups to Target

Cubs @ Padres, Angels

The Cubs are one of seven teams who play four games from Monday to Thursday, and three of their contests are against left-handed starters. There are several Chicago hitters who have thrived against southpaws this year, including Dansby Swanson (96% rostered), Seiya Suzuki (74%), Nico Hoerner (91%) and Patrick Wisdom (52%). Yan Gomes (11%) owns a 1.122 OPS vs. lefties in 2023 and is a great catcher streamer for the coming days.

Brewers vs. Reds, Orioles

Milwaukee joins Chicago as the best volume plays, as the club will play four games in their hitter-friendly home park. With all four games coming against unimposing right-handed starters, the best streaming targets include Rowdy Tellez (72%), Brian Anderson (30%) and Owen Miller (48%).

Pirates vs. A’s

The A's will bring their 6.70-team ERA into Pittsburgh this week. With Oakland slated to use left-handed starters on Monday and Wednesday, the two prime streaming targets are Connor Joe (8%) and Rodolfo Castro (5%), as both players have dominated southpaws this year. Andrew McCutchen (39%) is another great option.

Giants vs. Rockies

San Francisco visits Coors Field, which is all you need to know to give Giants hitters the benefit of the doubt wherever they are being considered. With all three scheduled Colorado starters throwing from the right side, LaMonte Wade Jr. (21%) and Mike Yastrzemski (11%) are great options.

Matchups to Avoid

Mariners @ Padres

Based on volume, the Mariners are the team to avoid this week. Seattle plays just two games over the next four days, and both contests are against respectable righties (Joe Musgrove, Michael Wacha). Julio Rodríguez and Jarred Kelenic are the only two Mariners who managers should want in their active lineups.

Red Sox @ Guardians

Boston could struggle to score runs against three Guardians starters with a sub-3.75 ERA and a bullpen with a 3.06 ERA. I'm fine with using Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida, while Alex Verdugo can be considered in 12-team leagues.

Twins @ Rays

Minnesota hitters are in for a tough series when they face a starting trio of Yonny Chirinos, Zach Eflin and Tyler Glasnow. I would keep every Minnesota hitter on my bench in 10-team leagues and would also try to avoid them in 12-team lineups.

Seeking Steals

Those who hope to pick up a couple of extra steals this week should target speedsters in these contests.

Reds vs. Noah Syndergaard (Wednesday): Syndergaard has been typically terrible against base stealers this season, allowing more swipes than any other pitcher. Jonathan India could swipe a base, but he is already rostered in nearly every league. Jake Fraley (28%) is the attainable streaming target who should benefit from this matchup.

Astros vs. Alek Manoah (Monday): Manoah is having a terrible season, and part of his struggles have been an inability to hold baserunners. And with Danny Jansen on the IL, it is likely that the Astros will run the bases aggressively in this game. Corey Julks (1%) and Chas McCormick (5%) are two sleepers to target in deep leagues.

Big Boppers

Looking to add a homer or two to your total this week? Consider streaming one of these players.

Yankees vs. Lance Lynn (Wednesday): Lynn ranks third in the Majors in homers allowed and is heading into the bandbox that is Yankee Stadium. That's great news for all of New York's sluggers, including Anthony Rizzo, who traditionally excels vs. righties. Jake Bauers (1%) is a sneaky option for deep leagues.

Connor Joe, Rodolfo Castro vs. J.P. Sears (Monday): As was mentioned earlier, both Joe and Castro have thrived against left-handers this season, smacking nine homers in 118 at-bats in those matchups. Sears, who throws from the left side, ranks eighth in baseball with 13 long balls allowed.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Monday to Thursday, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in parentheses.

Tanner Bibee vs. BOS (Wednesday, 53)

Braxton Garrett vs. KC (Monday, 16)

Aaron Civale vs. BOS (Thursday, 24)

Roansy Contreras vs. OAK (Wednesday, 17)

James Paxton @ CLE (Tuesday, 32)

Dane Dunning vs. STL (Tuesday, 59)

Taijuan Walker vs. DET (Tuesday, 18)

Josiah Gray vs. ARI (Thursday, 48)

Louis Varland @ TB (Tuesday, 26)

Andrew Abbott vs. MIL (Monday, 14)

Tanner Houck @ CLE (Thursday, 15)

Edward Cabrera vs. KC (Wednesday, 52)

Zack Greinke @ MIA (Tuesday, 10)

Jameson Taillon @ LAA (Wednesday, 21)

Garrett Whitlock @ CLE (Wednesday, 29)

Jared Shuster vs. NYM (Wednesday, 17)

Martín Pérez vs. STL (Monday, 51)

Reid Detmers vs. CHC (Thursday, 32)

Kyle Gibson @ MIL (Tuesday, 44)

Dean Kremer @ MIL (Thursday, 25)