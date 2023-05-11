Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Go grab some Rocky Mountain refreshment for your roster

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies May 2, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) celebrates his solo home run with left fielder Jurickson Profar (29) in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports - 20583308

Just in case you hadn't heard, it turns out Coors Field is a pretty friendly environment in which to hit. We generally like it for fantasy purposes when our batters head to the thin air and spacious dimensions in Colorado. A series at Coors obviously doesn't guarantee success at the plate, but it's a nice little boost.

With this well-established fact in mind, we'd like to draw your attention to the fact that the Rockies will be playing 13 of their next 16 games at home. This is a gift we can all take advantage of right now, given the widespread availability of various Colorado bats.

This week's priority fantasy adds are, not surprisingly, loaded with Rockies ...

Randal Grichuk, OF, Colorado Rockies (9% rostered)

Grichuk was a late arrival this season after opening on the IL, but he's been scorching hot since making his 2023 debut. The vet has hit safely in nine straight games, the last five of which were on the road. There's no reason his feasting shouldn't continue in Coors. The man has five 20-homer seasons to his credit, so there's no question about his power potential.

Jurickson Profar, OF, Colorado Rockies (10%)

Profar hit a pair of bombs on Tuesday, so it seems reasonable to assume his bat is coming around:

By now, you should all know the 30-year-old's strengths and limitations. He has 20-homer pop and speed enough to reach double-digit steals (certainly in this year's base-stealing environment), but he's probably going to be a drag on your batting average. No one's telling you to hold him on your roster all season, but he's a nice flier over these next two weeks. Profar typically hits at or near the top of the order, so you're getting plenty of at-bats (for better or worse).

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, Colorado Rockies (31%)

The rookie waited until the calendar flipped to May to begin hitting homers and stealing bags, but it's all happening now. Tovar made a big move up the prospect ranks entering 2023 after thriving in the high minors last year. He slashed .319/.387/.540 across two levels with 14 home runs and 17 steals over 318 plate appearances. He's a wizard defensively, so he won't be leaving this team's lineup as long as he's healthy. Tovar was kicked to the curb in thousands of leagues following his slow start, but the 21-year-old is still a decent bet for a double-digit power/speed season. Go get him if you have middle infield needs.

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies (41%)

Blackmon is old (36) and unkempt, but his batting eye remains fully operational (.370 OBP) and he can certainly still hit for power. He's hit exclusively in the top-third of the order so far this season, which is what we like to see. We could get a run-scoring binge from Blackmon over these next two weeks, plus he may clear the fences once or twice. He's a career .333/.393/.554 hitter at home, which is simply obnoxious.

And this, at last, concludes the Colorado portion of our pickups feature. Phew. Moving on ...

Casey Schmitt, 3B, San Francisco Giants (9%)

Schmitt was promoted this week and the 24-year-old announced his presence with stunning authority in his MLB debut:

Casey Schmitt's first MLB hit is a homer! pic.twitter.com/S302I63w4v — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2023

He isn't likely to be an elite power source, although he did hit 21 homers in the minors last season while slashing .293/.365/.489. Schmitt was hitting .313 with 11 extra-base hits at Triple-A Sacramento at the time of his callup. He arrives with third-base eligibility and should qualify at shortstop soon enough. If the Giants are to be believed, he won't lack for playing time either.

Christopher Morel, 2B/3B/SS/OF, Chicago Cubs (50%)

The Cubs finally got around to bringing most of the organization's best hitters to the big league lineup, which is nice to see. Morel immediately delivered a homer and a steal on Tuesday in his first MLB appearance of 2023, carrying over his Triple-A production to the majors. At Iowa, he was hitting an outrageous .330/.425/.730 with 11 homers and four steals. The average may not hold, but the power/speed potential is legit. His multi-position eligibility makes him pretty much an ideal bench bat for any fantasy roster. Go check if he's still available.

Eury Perez, SP, Miami Marlins (40%)

The gigantic right-hander (6-foot-8), one of the game's top pitching prospects, will make his MLB debut in aa Friday start against the Reds. You want him. I want him. Everyone should want him. Perez has delivered a 0.81 WHIP over six starts at Double-A this season, striking out 42 batters in 31.0 innings. His arsenal is deep and dangerous. This is an easy add. Go get him wherever you can.

Hunter Harvey, RP, Washington Nationals (6%)

Harvey earned the most recent save for the Nats, which should have immediately put him on the fantasy radar in all leagues — and yet there he is, floating around the free-agent pool in over 90% of the Yahoo universe. He has a closing-quality arsenal — blazing fastball, diabolical splitter — and elite closing-quality hair.

Harvey has also delivered excellent ratios with 10.3 Ks per nine innings dating back to last season. He's good enough to help your fantasy squad even in a non-closing role.