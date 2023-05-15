Fantasy Baseball Week 7 Preview: Jake Bauers is a sneaky week-long streamer

Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Jake Bauers #61 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on May 03, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Fantasy managers who need offense over the next four days would be wise to stream players on the Reds and D-backs. Jake Bauers is my sneaky streamer for the entire week, as he will play seven games at hitter-friendly venues against right-handed starters. On the pitching side, it's time to push the roster rate of Tyler Wells past the 70% threshold that allows inclusion in these articles. And in deep formats, I'm ready to stream Michael Lorenzen against the Pirates.

Matchups to Target

D-backs @ A’s

I need to mention any series where a team takes on an Oakland pitching staff that currently sports a 7.27 ERA. Because A's starters tend to leave games early and their bullpen is weak, I'm happy to start any hitter who plays regularly, regardless of handedness or his tendencies against the specific starter. For this series, I'm looking to stream Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (71% rostered), Josh Rojas (32%) and Pavin Smith (2%). Also, Gabriel Moreno (24%) is a solid streaming option in one-catcher leagues.

Reds @ Rockies

Fantasy managers can expect fireworks when the Reds travel to hitter-friendly Coors Field this week. The top streaming candidates from Cincinnati's roster include Spencer Steer (9%), Jake Fraley (17%) and Nick Senzel (20%). And with the home team set to face three right-handed starters, I would try to stream Charlie Blackmon (41%) and Ryan McMahon (51%). Finally, Elías Díaz (49%) is a great option for those who stream catchers.

Yankees @ Blue Jays

These AL East rivals will hook up for four games at Rogers Centre, with Toronto deploying right-handed starters in each contest. Although the foursome of Toronto starters has a solid skill level, there is still reason to stream Yankees who start against righties as volume plays. Anthony Rizzo (92% rostered) should be started everywhere, while Jake Bauers (1%) is an option in 12-team leagues.

Padres vs Royals

The Padres offense should have success against three mediocre Kansas City starters who are part of a pitching staff that has logged a 5.44 ERA. San Diego streaming options include Jake Cronenworth in very shallow leagues (83%) and Ha-Seong Kim in deeper ones (16%).

Matchups to Avoid

Cubs @ Astros

Chicago hitters could struggle on the road against a trio of starters (Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, J.P. Sears) who each own an ERA below 3.50. Cody Bellinger and Patrick Wisdom can remain in very shallow lineups, as well as Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson in 12-team leagues.

Tigers vs. Pirates

Detroit and Pittsburgh are the only two teams who are set to play two games across the next four days, which makes all of their players poor volume plays. Aside from Bryan Reynolds and Ji Hwan Bae (roto leagues only), hitters in this series should be benched in mixed formats.

Dodgers @ Twins

Los Angeles hitters may be silenced when they face three Minnesota right-handers (Pablo López, Bailey Ober, Sonny Gray) who each have an ERA below 3.50. Although several Dodgers have fared well against righties this year, I'm inclined to bench any of them who are near your respective cut lines when making roster decisions.

Cardinals vs. Brewers, Dodgers

St. Louis will face skilled starters (Freddy Peralta, Corbin Burnes, Julio Urías) on three of the next four days. This is a good time to bench Nolan Gorman, who rarely starts vs. southpaws. Additionally, Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman are poor options this week.

Seeking Steals

Those who hope to pick up a couple of extra steals this week should target speedsters in these contests:

Guardians vs. Mike Clevinger (Wednesday): Cleveland has several players with the foot speed to cause problems for Clevinger, who leads the Majors in steals allowed. Steven Kwan (90% rostered), Amed Rosario (65%) and Andrés Giménez (86%) are must-start players for this game, while Myles Straw (15%) can be started in 12-team roto leagues.

Cubs vs. Cristian Javier (Tuesday): Although I previously mentioned that the Cubs may have problems scoring runs this week, their speediest players could swipe a bag against Javier, who ranks fourth in baseball in steals allowed. Unfortunately, with Nico Hoerner on the IL, Cody Bellinger (92% rostered) is Chicago's best base stealer for this game.

White Sox vs. Shane Bieber (Tuesday): Although Chicago is unlikely to score many runs against Bieber (2.61 ERA), they could swipe a base or two in this game. Tim Anderson (94% rostered) and Andrew Benintendi (43%) are the top candidates to make it happen.

Streaming starters

Tyler Wells vs. LAA (Thursday, 52% rostered)

Seth Lugo vs. KC (Monday, 44%)

Eury Pérez @ WSH (Thursday, 60%)

Josiah Gray @ MIA (Tuesday, 46%)

Drew Smyly @ HOU (Wednesday, 65%)

Bailey Ober @ LAD (Tuesday, 55%)

J.P. France vs. CHC (Wednesday, 36%)

MacKenzie Gore @ MIA (Wednesday, 55%)

Brayan Bello vs. SEA (Wednesday, 9%)

Michael Lorenzen vs. PIT (Tuesday, 3%)

Rich Hill @ DET (Wednesday, 9%)

Jameson Taillon @ HOU (Monday, 31%)

Martín Pérez vs. ATL (Wednesday, 56%)

Tanner Houck vs. SEA (Monday, 15%)

Josh Fleming @ NYM (Thursday, 1%)

Adam Wainwright vs. MIL (Wednesday, 27%)

Domingo German @ TOR (Tuesday, 44%)

Bailey Falter @ SF (Monday, 5%)