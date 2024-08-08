Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore to miss season after knee injury in training camp

NFL: Atlanta Falcons OTA Jun 3, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore (14) runs with the ball during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training facility. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Rondale Moore's debut with the Atlanta Falcons will have to wait another year.

The Falcons placed Moore on season-ending injured reserve on Thursday, just one day after he was carted off the field during practice with a knee injury. Specifics of his injury are not yet known, but he will be sidelined for the entire 2024 campaign.

Moore, the team said, went down on the opposite side of a play during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. Practice then ended early after Moore was taken off the field.

Moore had 352 receiving yards and one touchdown last season with the Arizona Cardinals. The former Purdue star, who the Cardinals took in the second round of the 2021 draft, was traded to the Falcons this past offseason for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

