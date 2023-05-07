F1 Miami Grand Prix celebrity sightings: Serena and Venus Williams, Vin Diesel, LL Cool J and more

F1 Grand Prix of Miami MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 07: Ludacris, Venus Williams and Serena Williams watch the grid presentation prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

F1 has invaded Miami and the stars have followed.

On the Sky Sports pre-race broadcast former IndyCar and NASCAR driver turned analyst Danica Patrick remarked that the list of celebrity guests topped 57 pages. Here's a rundown of the stars there to see and be seen in the paddock and on the grid:

Martin Brundle gets his redemption with Paolo Banchero

After last year's cringe moment when the former F1 driver and Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle mistook 6-foot-10 basketball player Paolo Banchero for 6-foot-2 NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two had a lovely moment on the grid.

Serena and Venus Williams

Serena and Venus Williams are typically spotted at F1 events in the Americas and Sunday in Miami was no different. Unfortunately for Brundle, he again scored a double-fault in trying interview the sisters on his grid walk.

Patrick Mahomes, Roger Federer, Gabriela Sabatini, Will.i.Am

Vin Diesel ... err Dominic Toretto

Lindsey Vonn

Jonas Brothers visit Alpine

Carlos Sainz meets Columbian musician Maluma

Tik-Toker Khaby Lame visits Pierre Gasly

