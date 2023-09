F1 Italian Grand Prix: TV channels, where to stream, schedule, best bets, standings, weather

F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 27: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Park Zandvoort on August 27, 2023 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images) (Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers' championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen holds a 138-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez – more than five full races’ worth – entering the weekend and, as usual, is the prohibitive favorite. Verstappen can re-write history as a win Sunday would be an F1-record 10th straight.

Here’s what else you need to know entering the Italian Grand Prix weekend:

Italian Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday7:25 - 8:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV)10:55 a.m. - Noon: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1 TV)

Saturday6:25 - 7:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1 TV)9:55 - 11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, F1 TV)

Sunday7:30 - 8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN+)8:55 - 11 a.m.: Italian Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN+, F1 TV)

Italian Grand Prix circuit, lap count, tire compounds

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale (3.71-mile, 11-turn permanent racing facility) in Monza, ItalyRace length: 53 laps for 190.5 milesLap record: 1:21.046 (Rubens Barichello, Ferrari)Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

Top drivers and best bets for the Italian Grand Prix

With nine wins on the trot and a victory in this event last year, Verstappen is the massive favorite with a -450 moneyline according to BetMGM. As has become custom, Perez is the only other driver with better than 10-to-1 odds entering the weekend.

Yahoo Sports' motorsports writer Nick Bromberg wrote on some other bets worth considering this weekend, including Verstappen topping FP1 (-175), both Ferraris finishing in the points (-165), and the pole margin to be a whopping 0.101-0.250 seconds (+175).

Italian Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), FerrariCarlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariLiam Lawson (15), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

Max Verstappen – 339

Sergio Perez – 201

Fernando Alonso – 168

Lewis Hamilton – 156

Carlos Sainz – 102

Charles Leclerc – 99

George Russell – 99

Lando Norris – 75

Lance Stroll – 47

Pierre Gasly – 37

Esteban Ocon – 36

Oscar Piastri – 36

Alexander Albon – 15

Nico Hülkenberg – 9

Valtteri Bottas – 5

Zhou Guanyu – 4

Yuki Tsunoda – 3

Kevin Magnussen – 2

Logan Sargent – 0

Daniel Ricciardo – 0

Liam Lawson – 0

Weather for the Italian Grand Prix

Unlike last week's wet-dry conditions at Zandvoort, there is no rain forecast this weekend, though it will be warm, with highs in the mid-80s. The heat, combined with the heavy braking events at the end of Monza's lengthy straights means tire preservation will be at a premium.