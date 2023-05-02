Ex-Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI crash that killed woman, dog

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs plans to plead guilty in the fatal DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

Police say that Ruggs was driving his Corvette 156 mph early on Nov. 2, 2021 on a Las Vegas street while under the influence of alcohol before colliding into Tintor's Toyota Rav4, rupturing the gas tank, killing Tintor and her golden retriever Max. According to police, Ruggs' blood alcohol content was 0.16%, twice the legal limit in Las Vegas. The posted speed limit on the residential street was 45 mph.

Ruggs' defense attorneys told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he waived a right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday with the intention of pleading guilty. Defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed that Ruggs will serve a sentence of three to 10 years in prison, per terms of the plea. Those terms aren't binding. A judge will have the final say on the length of Ruggs' sentence.

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter, and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved," Ruggs attorneys David Chesnoff and defense attorney Richard Schonfeld said via a statement.

