Ex-Raiders DE Chandler Jones arrested again for alleged protective order violation

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Defensive end Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders talks to fans before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Raiders defensive Chandler Jones was arrested again on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He has now been apprehended twice in less than three weeks.

The 33-year-old was reportedly taken in at around 1:15 p.m. on a charge of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. The details of his arrest are unclear.

Jones was reportedly arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of the same charge on Sept. 29.

Details of that incident were not immediately available, but were disclosed by the Review-Journal on Wednesday. Jones was reportedly served the protection order by the mother of his son. He allegedly violated it by visiting her home on Sept. 28, getting naked in his own backyard while burning items from her backyard.

When confronted by police, he reportedly admitted to sending the woman photos and videos of himself taking the items via Snapchat. Those items included a recycling bin, pool net and dog toys, per the report.

He was released the same afternoon after posting a $15,000 bail bond. The Raiders released him the next day.

Las Vegas' move came after a series of incidents surrounding Jones. He had been away from the Raiders all season and was placed on the non-football illness list earlier in September. Jones began posting expletive-laden videos on social media on Sept. 5, including one that said he was done playing for the team. Apparently frustrated by being locked out of the team's facility, he made accusations against team owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.

On Sept. 8, Jones posted that the Raiders sent a crisis response team to his home after alleging he was taken to a hospital "against my will."

This story will be updated.