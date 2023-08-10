Ex-NFL cornerback Buster Skrine arrested in Canada on fraud charges

NFL: NOV 24 Giants at Bears CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 24: Chicago Bears Cornerback Buster Skrine (24) warms up prior to an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears on November 24, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

Former NFL cornerback Buster Skrine was arrested in Toronto this week and faces multiple fraud charges, Canadian police announced Thursday.

Authorities allege Skrine, 34, used fraudulent checks at Canadian banks in the area to open accounts and withdraw more than $100,000 before the checks could clear. Police apprehended Skrine on Wednesday at at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

He was charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making false statements to produce money, three counts of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000. A bail hearing was held for Skrine but police did not reveal what his bail was set at.

Skrine played 11 years in the NFL, mostly for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. He last played in 2021 season for the Tennessee Titans. Skrine finished his career with 10 interceptions, 88 pass break-ups and 590 combined tackles. He also accrued around $40.37 million career earnings during his time in the league, according to Spotrac.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!