Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles denied bail in capital murder case

Memphis v Alabama TUSCALOOSA, AL - DECEMBER 13: Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide puts up a three during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at Coleman Coliseum on December 13, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was denied bail on Wednesday while he is facing a capital murder charge related to a shooting near campus earlier this year, according to AL.com .

Miles was denied bail by Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet, though Pruet said the bail issue could be revisited in the future.

Miles and his friend Michael Davis were indicted on capital murder charges by a Tuscaloosa grand jury earlier this year in the Jan. 15 shooting death of Jamea Harris near Alabama's campus. Court documents allege that Miles admitted to providing Davis with the gun used in the shooting, and that Davis pulled the trigger. Harris was 23.

The shooting came after an altercation between Davis and Harris’ boyfriend allegedly escalated outside of a bar. Miles said he saw a gun being passed in harris’ car when he pulled Davis out of the situation — which is when he then reportedly texted former Alabama star and projected lottery pick Brandon Miller asking him to bring his gun.

It’s not clear if Miller saw that text, but he arrived just before 1:45 a.m. that morning, court documents state. Miles and Davis then pulled the gun from the backseat of Miller’s car, and the shooting started.

Davis and Miles were arrested on Jan. 15, and charged with capital murder about two months later. The “capital” designation in the charge is due to the victim being killed while in a vehicle, according to documents, and it carries the possibility of a death sentence in Alabama.

Several of Miles' former teammates, including Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Quinerly and Noah Gurley, were at the hearing on Wednesday, per AL.com .

Miller did not face charges in the incident, and continued to play for Alabama. He is widely projected to be a top pick in the NBA Draft later this summer . Miller's involvement continued to draw attention through the season, especially after Alabama head coach Nate Oats initially claimed that Miller was simply in " the wrong spot at the wrong tim e" and Miller continued to use a pat-down intro before games .

It’s unclear when Miles is due in court next, though the judge reminded both lawuers that “this case is in its infancy” in Wednesday’s hearing.