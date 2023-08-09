Everything you need to know about WRs this fantasy season

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

We continue positional preview week on the pod by taking a look at Matt Harmon's claim to fame and favorite position: The wide receivers. Joining Harmon on the pod is Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to dissect arguably the single most important (and polarizing) position in fantasy football.

While the two mostly agree on the top 13 WRs heading into 2023, that's where most of the agreement ends. Harmon and McFarland go head to head on their WR rankings and debate where the likes of Christian Watson, Jerry Jeudy, Keenan Allen, and Terry McLaurin should land in drafts.

The two then discuss WRs that can make the leap in 2023 which include the likes of Drake London, Skyy Moore, George Pickens and the top guys from the 2023 rookie class.

To end the show, both reveal 'their guy' at the WR position in 2023 with Matt explaining how it's not one player but a whole team he wants to invest in this year at the receiver position.

3:10 - Positional Preview: WRs

6:50 - WR draft strategy: Does it get late early?

11:11 - Top 12 consensus WRs... any out of place?

18:28 - One WR Matt and Dwain are really high on in 2023

22:05 - Biggest player disagreements: WRs Dwain is higher on than Matt

32:15 - Matt and Dwain have the Jerry Jeudy debate

45:00 - Player disagreement: WRs Matt is higher on than Dwain

1:01:30 - "Our Guy'" in 2023

