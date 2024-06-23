Euro 2024: Hungary's Barnabás Varga stable in hospital after collision, head injury in win over Scotland

Scotland v Hungary: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 STUTTGART, GERMANY - JUNE 23: Barnabas Varga of Hungary is surround by sheets as he receives medical treatment for an injury following a collision with Angus Gunn of Scotland during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Scotland and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena on June 23, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images) (James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Though he was stretchered off the field in a scary moment, Hungary striker Barnabás Varga is in stable condition in a local hospital, the team confirmed on Sunday night.

Varga was transported to a local hospital in the second half of Hungary's 1-0 win over Scotland in Germany, on Sunday, after he collided with Scotland goalie Angus Gunn. The win kept Hungary's European Championship hopes alive while officially kicking the Scots out of the event befor the knockout stage.

Varga went to challenge a ball in the air after a free kick in the 68th minute of the match, but he awkwardly collided with Gunn mid-air in the box. Gunn punched the ball with his right arm to stop Varga, but Varga’s head ended up hitting Gunn’s left arm in the process.

Varga immediately fell to the pitch hard and remained down for several minutes, clearly shaken up. He was eventually stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital.

Mocny cios otrzymał węgierski zawodnik Barnabas Varga - Karetka wzięła Go do szpitala jego stan jest stabilny pic.twitter.com/l2mUEf6k8F — Koneser Unii Europejskiej (@KoneserUnii) June 23, 2024

The Hungarian national team then confirmed on Sunday night that he was in stable condition in the hospital. Varga broke several bones in his face and sustained a concussion in the incident. He's likely to undergo surgery in the coming days, which will knock him out for the rest of Euro 2024.

Varga Barnabás arcában több csont is eltört a mérkőzésen történt ütközés során továbbá agyrázkódást is szenvedett. Nagy valószínűséggel műtét vár a @Fradi_HU csatárára. Az éjszakát a kórházban tölti Stuttgartban. Az egész csapat szorít érte! #csakegyutt #magyarok #SCOHUN — MLSZ (@MLSZhivatalos) June 23, 2024

Despite losing Varga in the second half, Kevin Csoboth came in and scored the lone goal of the game in stoppage time to lift Hungary to the 1-0 win. Hungary earned three points in Group A play after falling to both Germany and Scotland, though it can still make it to the knockout stage depending on how the rest of pool play shakes out.

"It means everything, obviously we were celebrating with the fans then, my voice is a little bit gone because of all the shouting," Hungary midfielder Callum Styles said, via ESPN. "Hopefully that does the job, but we've done all we can now so we'll have to wait."

The loss for Scotland, however, officially knocked it out of the tournament.

"Tonight's devastating, the lads are absolutely gutted. Yeah but it's up to us to pick them up and that will happen slowly but surely," Scotland captain Andy Robertson said, via ESPN.