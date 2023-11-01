Ekeler's Edge: Midseason review + Players you should trade for and away

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's another edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' with LA Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon. On this week's pod the discuss the Chargers big SNF win and Ekeler's big fantasy performance. While Ekeler had a big performance, he reveals one play he's still pining over.

The two then discuss the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football league and how the Chargers RB keeps stacking up wins while the supposed fantasy expert continues his losing streak. Harmon and Ekeler dive into the Ask Austin Mailbag and discuss the players you should consider trading away and trading for before the November 18th deadline for fantasy trades.

The two end the show by providing their three biggest fantasy surprises of the first half of the season and share their bold predictions for Week 9.

0:36 - Are Matt and Austin participating in 'No shave November'?

2:45 - Chargers, Ekeler get back on track

5:45 - Ekeler Invitational update: Ekeler keeps winning, Harmon keeps losing

10:55 - Ask Austin Mailbag: Who should you trade for and away?

11:38 - Trade away candidates: Davante Adams + Chris Olave

17:51 - Trade away candidate: Jahmyr Gibbs

20:55 - Trade away candidate: Tony Pollard

24:22 - Trade for candidate: Austin Ekeler

27:37 - Trade for candidate: Javonte Williams

30:51 - Midseason review: Austin and Matt share their top 3 fantasy surprises of the season

38:49 - Bold Fantasy predictions for Week 9

