Ekeler's Edge: RBs that shined in Week 1 + bold fantasy predictions for Week 2

Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.

Ekeler and Harmon start off the episode recapping the instant classic that took place between the Dolphins and Chargers and what lasting fantasy implications could be drawn from each of the high powered offense's performances in Week 1. Ekeler shares details on how the Chargers have vastly improved their running game and why his backup Joshua Kelly could become a viable fantasy starter. Harmon and Ekeler also highlighted the RBs that shined in Week 1.

The two then provide an update on the 'Ekeler Invitational' fantasy football league where Harmon and Ekeler both started the year 1-0. Harmon got a stellar performance from Ekeler himself while the Chargers RB won off the big games from Brandon Aiyuk and the Cowboys defense.

Harmon and Ekeler then dive into the "Ask Austin Mailbag" by reacting to people's Sunday set ups with one submission blowing their minds. The two then end the show by sharing their bold fantasy predictions for Week 2.

1:25 - Recapping a WILD Dolphins-Chargers game

5:05 - Has Joshua Kelly emerged as a fantasy starter?

8:55 - RBs to highlight from Week 1

17:55 - Ekeler's Edge invitational update: Austin, Matt start the year 1-0

28:38 - Ask Austin Mailbag: Who has the best Sunday set up?

34:50 - Matt shares weird thing he does while watching football

38:53 - Future Snapshot: Bold fantasy predictions for Week 2

