Eden Hazard's Real Madrid career ends after 54 matches played for $114 million transfer

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 13: Eden Hazard of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 13, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The Eden Hazard era of Real Madrid is officially over. It did not go according to plan.

The club announced Saturday it had reached an exit agreement with Hazard, ending a tenure that began with a $114 million transfer from Chelsea and saw him play only 54 matches total, with four goals, for Los Blancos. He was previously under contract through 2024.

Madrid noted Hazard's presence during its successes over that span of time and wished him and his family well. The full statement:

Real Madrid Football Club and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will leave the club as of 30 June 2023.

Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, during which time he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

Real Madrid would like to express our affection to Eden Hazard and we wish him and his family the best of luck for the next stage of his career.

The 32-year-old Hazard's time in Madrid was defined by frequent injuries and a related decline in form. He got off to a bad start when he showed up to his first training camp overweight after becoming the most expensive player in the club's history, then injured his hamstring not long after. A more serious ankle injury came months later, and the hits just kept coming from there.

The exact count of Hazard's injuries with Real Madrid is hazy, but could be considered as high as 18. The most recent was a patellar tendon issue in February.

Now, Hazard is free to find a new team with less pressure than the Spanish giant, though it's not like Madrid was banking on him to carry them this season.