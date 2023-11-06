Eagles stuff Cowboys as time runs out to win thrilling NFC East showdown

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) stiff arms Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

By Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports

PHILADELPHIA — In the end, the Dallas Cowboys needed that evasive fourth-quarter touchdown.

They needed the two-point conversion they missed in the fourth quarter.

And they needed Dak Prescott’s pass to CeeDee Lamb as time expired to travel 5 yards farther.

The Eagles won 28-23 in a game of lead changes, suspense, strong quarterback play and a heaping pile of penalties.

Prescott finished the game 29-of-44 for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts finished 17-of-23 for 207 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 36 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles improved to 8-1 and a three-game lead in the NFC East.

This developing story will be updated.

