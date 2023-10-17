Eagles sign veteran WR Julio Jones

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.
We've signed WR Julio Jones. pic.twitter.com/yMxM3tId9p— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.
We've signed WR Julio Jones. pic.twitter.com/yMxM3tId9p— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2023
Win A College Championship Watch Party!
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
Check out the photos!
Help 97X #breakthestigma around mental health.
Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!