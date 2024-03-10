Duke's Kyle Filipowski gets Grayson Allen comparisons after tripping Harrison Ingram in loss to UNC

NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Duke Mar 9, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) grabs a loose ball from Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports (Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Kyle Filipowski got the most attention in No. 9 Duke's 84-79 loss to No. 7 UNC, and not just because he led the Blue Devils with 23 points.

Midway through the first half, Filipowski found himself down on the court with UNC forward Harrison Ingram in transition. Ingram was the first to get up and ran over Filipowski, laying one hand on his back. Filipowski responded by sticking his right leg up and tripping Ingram.

No foul was called on the play, but Filipowski got up with an apparent limp and soon checked out of the game.

Grayson? Is that you?



Kyle Filipowski trips Harrison Ingram. pic.twitter.com/FeeehdkiH8 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 10, 2024

The comparisons were obvious. Andnumerous. Verynumerous. Former Duke player Grayson Allen grew infamous for seemingly going out of his way to stick his leg out to trip players and another Duke player doing the same made for easy social media fodder.

Filipowski claimed the trip wasn't intentional after the game, via local reporter Shawn Krest:

"I'm not really too sure how that whole situation happened, I was really just getting up. My foot slipped. I don't know how I caught him. That's really all I got. I don't see him coming from anywhere. I didn't even know he was back with me. I thought I was the only one left."

Filipowski finished the game with 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting, seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals. He also had four fouls, making the lack of call on the trip rather significant as Duke attempted to mount a comeback in the final minutes.

It was an overall ugly night for Duke. UNC stormed out to a huge lead early, weathered a second-half Duke comeback and put the Blue Devils away with a dagger from leading scorer Cormac Ryan (31 points).

The night grew worse after the final whistle, when Duke fans started throwing drinks and other debris at UNC players, who walked away laughing and waving goodbye.

Brief snippet of the postgame scene here. pic.twitter.com/q9FejQoV59 — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 10, 2024

Of course, this isn't the only game this season to combine a controversy about Filipowski and the behavior of the home fans.